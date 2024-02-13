Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March: Aaj Tak Journalist Satyendra Injured By Rubber Bullet Fired By Police At Shambhu Border

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March: Aaj Tak Journalist Satyendra Injured By Rubber Bullet Of Police At Shambhu Border | @SachinGuptaUP

As per reports, a journalist has been injured due to a rubber bullet fire by police while he was covering farmers' 'Delhi chalo' March at Shambhu border. As per reports, the journalist who was injured was journalist Satyendra associated with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak.

The Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the protesting farmers marching towards Delhi attempted to break police barricades. Farmers were seen attempting to remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they tried to cross the Shambhu border.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as they tried to breach the mutli-layered barricades.

The police have deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.

#WATCH | Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/h5smXJ6ZX5 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Massive security deployment

On security deployment at the Jharoda border, DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh said, "Section 144 CrPC is imposed in the city, tractor trolleys are not allowed in the city. Social media monitoring has also been done. Drone is an effective tool for security monitoring, we will use it."

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that all efforts were made in the meeting to find a solution to avoid a confrontation with the government adding that they anticipated a positive result. Union Minister Arjun Munda, in response to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, emphasized the necessity of time and deliberation to address the concerns raised by the farming community.