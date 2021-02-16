Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait teaches children at makeshift school at protest site

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday turned teacher to children attending a makeshift school at the farmers' protest site in Ghazipur.

Tikait, who has been camping at Ghazipur for past two and a half months, not only taught the children alphabets and numbers but also took stock of what they had learnt in the month-and-a-half that the school has been operating, said BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik at a press conference.

Praising the efforts of those involved in the noble work, Tikait said, "I came here to look after what are they learning even I taught them too. They came here to study from nearby slum areas. I also asked children to plant trees on their birthdays: it will clean up the environment." A social activist from Mata Savitri Bai Phule Mahasabha, Nirdesh Singh, has been running the Savitri Bai Phule School for poor children, mostly rag pickers from neighbouring localities, in one of the tents at the site.