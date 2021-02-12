Farm Laws: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hails govt efforts

New Delhi: In his telephonic talks with PM Modi on Wednesday, his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau commended the Indian govt’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue in dealing with the farmer protests and described it as "befitting in democracy", the MEA said on Friday. “On the farmers’ protests, PM Trudeau commended efforts of the GoI to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy,” EAM spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told media. “He (Trudeau) also acknowledged the responsibility of his govt in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada,” he said.

‘Kumbh Baithak’ in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP): The UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be organising a 40-day-long fair here called ‘Kumbh Baithak’ beginning Sunday as a precursor to the famous Hardwar Kumbh Mela, officials said. Prior to the Haridwar Kumbh, the fair will be organised for 40 days and is expected to see the congrega­tion of saints and Akharas in Vrindavan for which the state govt has made grand arrangements, Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Friday.

Bus mishap kills Scores in Andhra

Visakhapatnam: 4 people died and over 13 were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district, a senior police official said on Friday. “We have received information 4 people died. The bus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reached the spot for rescue operations, Visakhapa­tnam range DIG Ranga Rao said.

Cash box stolen from UP temple

Firozabad: A cash box was stolen from a temple here with a 70-year-old seer living there found dead, police said on Friday. However, SP (City) M C Mishra said it is suspected that the seer, Deen Dayal, died following prolonged illness and there was no injury mark on the body that has been sent for a post-mortem. The SP said unidentified thieves stole the cash box containing thousands of rupees from the Gopal Ashram temple on Thursday night.

ITBP jawan shoots self

Raipur: A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Chhattis­garh's Kondagaon district on Friday morning, police said. The jawan, Monu Yadav, was attached to the 29th battalion of the ITBP which is stationed at Urendabeda village for anti-Naxal operations. Yadav left the camp with a team of jawans for patrolling on Friday morning and shot himself with his service rifle when they reached the outskirts of the village, a police official said. Other jawans rushed him to the nearest primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead.

—Agencies