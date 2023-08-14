'Fake, Mischievous': Supreme Court Alerts To Viral Social Media Post With Fabricated Quote from CJI Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud | PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday trashed a widely circulated social media post that inaccurately attributed false statements to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud, denouncing it as “fake and mischievous”.

According to reports, a fabricated post featured an image of the CJI along with a quote encouraging citizens to participate in protests against the governing authorities. The accompanying caption read, "Indian democracy Supreme Court Zindabad".

The misleading post quoted the CJI as saying, “We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights, this dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you.”

Fake, ill-intended, and mischievous: Supreme Court

In response to the post, the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Apex Court released a statement on Monday and said, “It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated.”

“The post is fake, ill-intended, and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities,” the statement added.

