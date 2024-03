Fake Cancer Medicine Supply Racket Worth Crores Busted: 7 Arrested For Supplying Counterfeit Drugs | representative image

As per a DD report, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit medicine racket worth crores of rupees. The report has also said that 7 people have been arrested for allegedly supplying 'Fake' cancer chemotherapy drugs.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch busts a counterfeit medicine racket worth crores; arrests 7 for supplying 'Fake' cancer chemotherapy drugs. @Mukesh1481 @DelhiPolice @CrimeBranchDP @cp_delhi pic.twitter.com/Pm9C1EAf3M — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 13, 2024

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.