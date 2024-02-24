Faisal Patel Unhappy With INDI Alliance Seat Sharing, Seeks Clarification On Bharuch LS Seat From Congress High Command

INDIA bloc | Facebook

In a development that could throw a wrench into the plans of the INDI Alliance, Faisal Patel, son of former heavyweight Congress leader late Ahmed Patel, has expressed strong reservations over the alliance's decision to cede the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Patel, who holds significant sway among Congress workers in the district, openly contested the decision, stating that both he and his supporters are deeply dissatisfied with the alliance's call. He further revealed plans to discuss the matter with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

Faisal Patel: Gandhi family is like a family to me

"The Gandhi family is like a family to me," Patel said, acknowledging his close ties to the party leadership. "I learned about the INDI alliance's decision regarding the Bharuch seat through the media. However, I am on my way to Delhi to speak with the Congress high command about this issue."

While acknowledging the need to comply with party decisions, Patel expressed his personal disagreement with the seat-sharing agreement. "While we, myself and my party workers, are against the decision to give Bharuch to AAP, we must ultimately accept what the party has decided," he stated.

Faisal Patel explains Bharuch connection

Patel emphasized the deep-rooted connection his family has with the Bharuch constituency. "There's still time before the Lok Sabha elections, and a lot can change between now and then," he said. "As you know, my family has a very strong relationship with Bharuch district. My late father, Ahmed Patel, poured his heart and soul into this constituency and its people. This is our seat, our home turf."

He further highlighted the importance of the INDI Alliance in strengthening democratic principles while acknowledging the right of AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava to express his views. "The INDI alliance is crucial for restoring our democracy . My primary objective is to strengthen the Congress party in Bharuch and amplify the voices of the people here. Ultimately, I will act in accordance with the wishes of my party workers," Patel concluded.

24 LS seats in Gujarat to Congress & 2 seats to AAP

The INDI alliance, comprising the Congress and AAP, has allocated 24 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat to the Congress and the remaining two, Bhavnagar and Bharuch, to the AAP. The decision comes after AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced last month that the party's Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava would contest from Bharuch.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems unfazed by the alliance's developments. Senior BJP leader and six-time MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, is reportedly facing internal dissent within the party due to his independent approach to local issues. Sources suggest the BJP is considering a fresh face for the upcoming elections as part of their "no-repetition" policy.

INDI alliance's seat-sharing agreement

Commenting on the INDI alliance's seat-sharing agreement, Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil dismissed the alliance's prospects in the state. "Under the INDI alliance, Congress will contest on 24 seats and AAP on just 2. Even the formidable Ahmed Patel lost Bharuch," Paatil stated in a statement to ANI. "I don't expect AAP to fare any better. They are headed for a crushing defeat. I can assure you that the BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat."

With Faisal Patel's dissent and the BJP's confident stance, the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat is shaping up to be a battleground to watch in the upcoming elections. Whether the INDI alliance can overcome internal challenges and the BJP's dominance in the state remains to be seen.