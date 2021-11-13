Fact Check: Is Bharat Petroleum asking for Rs 12,500 as registration fee to provide gas agency dealership?

An approval letter doing the rounds of social media, allegedly issued by the Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, is claiming to provide gas agency dealership and is asking for Rs.12,500 as registration fee.

"LPG Vitrak Chayan is installing gas agency dealership under the Ujawala Yojana across India. We are informing you that Ujawala has agreed to provide Bharat Petroleum agency dealership," the letter reads. "For registration procedures you need to deposit Rs.12,500 as registration fee in the company's account through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS or online banking or any other method," it adds.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the approval letter is fake.

"An approval letter allegedly issued by @BPCLimited is claiming to provide gas agency dealership and is asking for Rs. 12,500 as registration fee. This approval letter is #FAKE," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

"Visit the official website https://lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information," it added.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:58 PM IST