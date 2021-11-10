Fact Check: Does pressing 'cancel' twice on ATM before transaction protect you from PIN theft?

A post doing the rounds of social media, attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), claims that if you press the 'cancel' button twice on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) before a transaction, it can protect you from PIN theft.

"A very useful tip while withdrawing funds from an ATM. Press 'cancel' button twice while inserting the card. If anyone has set up the keypad to steal your PIN code, this will cancel that set up. Please make it a habit and part of every transaction you make," reads the viral message.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the viral post is fake.

"A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft. The statement is #FAKE and has NOT been issued by RBI," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

It also shared tips that you can adopt to ensure ensure that the ATM transaction is secure.

1. Conducting ATM transfer in privacy.

2. Avoid writing ATM PIN on the card.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:11 PM IST