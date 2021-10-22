Fact Check: Is Centre offering 3-month free recharge to Jio, Airtel, Vi customers to celebrate COVID-19 vaccination milestone?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that the Centre is offering free mobile recharge of three months to Jio, Airtel and Vi customers to celebrate the COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

"In order to celebrate the COVID-19 vaccination milestone, all Indian users will get free mobile recharge of three months. If you have Jio, Airtel or Vi SIM cards, you will be able to avail the offer," reads the viral message.

The viral message also includes an online link to get the free recharge of three months. However, this offer is valid for only 24 hours, the message further adds.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the viral post is fake.

"The viral message is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Earlier, the Cellular Operators Association of India also advised users to be careful about fraudulent such messages.

“Beware of such fraudulent messages. There is no such scheme from the Government or Telecom Service Providers. Don't share or forward such messages and also alert your family and friends,” the COAI tweeted.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 08:44 PM IST