Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, not on ventilator support, says hospital after she tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru: In a major setback, former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala tested positive for Covid-19. As her health condition turned serious, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital.

Sasikala was due to be released from prison on January 27.

Earlier, she was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection with persistent fever and breathlessness. But her repeat RT-PCR test turned positive.

“She is in a stable condition and not on a ventilator. She is suffering from severe lung infection and her CT severity score is about 16/25. She is on oxygen support; 10 litres of oxygen have been given though her saturation level is 98%. As she is diabetic, we’re monitoring her,” medical superintendent Dr Ramesh Krishna said.

She also has Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism and urinary tract infection.