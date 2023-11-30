 'Exciting & Unexpected': Rare Black Leopard Sighted In Odisha's Forest, See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Exciting & Unexpected': Rare Black Leopard Sighted In Odisha's Forest, See Pics

'Exciting & Unexpected': Rare Black Leopard Sighted In Odisha's Forest, See Pics

Earlier, a black tiger or pseudo-melanistic tiger was sighted in Similipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Rare black leopard spotted in Odisha | Susanta Nanda/ X

An extremely rare black leopard has been spotted in a forest in Odisha during the ongoing tiger census in the state, a senior official said.

The leopard's images were captured in a camera trap installed in the forest for the tiger census, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), wildlife, Susanta Nanda said.

Nanda shared on X two images of the leopard but did not disclose the location for the safety of the rare wild animal.

"Ongoing camera trap tiger census in Odisha is throwing up some exciting & unexpected presence of wild fauna in our state," Nanda posted on X.

Earlier, a black tiger or pseudo-melanistic tiger was sighted in Similipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district.

Read Also
Leopard Menace In MP's Nisarpur Village: Three Calves Killed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Live

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Live

Telangana Elections 2023: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP & BRS Workers In Jangaon; Video...

Telangana Elections 2023: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP & BRS Workers In Jangaon; Video...

Video: Actor Kapil Sharma, Other Passengers Express Frustration At Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight...

Video: Actor Kapil Sharma, Other Passengers Express Frustration At Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight...

'Exciting & Unexpected': Rare Black Leopard Sighted In Odisha's Forest, See Pics

'Exciting & Unexpected': Rare Black Leopard Sighted In Odisha's Forest, See Pics

Video: ‘Received Lot Of Love & Respect From People’, Anju Heap Praises On Her Last Day In...

Video: ‘Received Lot Of Love & Respect From People’, Anju Heap Praises On Her Last Day In...