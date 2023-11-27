Leopard Menace In MP's Nisarpur Village: Three Calves Killed | Representative image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Deforestation is to blame for wild animals migrating into human areas. They seek food and shelter, which leads them to settle in human-populated areas. Wild animals destroying crops and killing animals is a widespread problem.

Recently, three calves were killed by a leopard at Shri Krishna Gaushala in Nisarpur village near Khetia. The owner, Santosh Chaitanya Maharaj, promptly notified Shri Krishna Go Sansthan officials and administration.

A joint inspection was conducted by president Mahendra Saner, secretary Vikas Rao Shitole, Pramod Gujar from the forest department and assistant veterinarian Sunil Khanna.

After reaching the site, the officials conducted a thorough inspection and reported the incident to authorities after completing the necessary documentation in the presence of Swami Santosh Chaitanya.

Wildlife attacks, particularly by leopards, have been on the rise in the region. The managing committee of the cowshed, Mahendra Saner and Vikas Rao Shitole called for increased security measures, including the installation of cages to capture the elusive leopard.

Khetia and its surrounding rural areas have witnessed multiple leopard incidents in the past, with the forest department setting up traps to capture the predators.

Recently, near Bhadgon village, leopards targeted goats and a girl fell victim to an attack. Urgent action is demanded to address the growing menace of wild animals encroaching upon populated areas, ensuring the safety of both livestock and citizens.