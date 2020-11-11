Exchange of fire in Telangana's Mulugu between police, Naxals

An exchange of fire took place between police and Naxals in the Pedhampet forest area on Tuesday. However, no casualties were reported but police seized one rifle, 8 kit bags and a medical kit from the spot.

"On November 10, 2020, credible information was received regarding the Maoists presence in Pedhampet forest area of Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district with an intention to damage public peace and create law and order problems by extorting the money from the businessman, contractors by threatening them," Sangram Singh G Patil, Superintendent of Police said.

"While the police party was combing in forest area, Maoists fired on the police party. Then, the police party also counter fired with an intention to control them. In this incident, no causalities occurred from both sides. We have seized one .303 rifle, 8 kit bags, water can, medical kit, solar light, kitchen things, and other articles from the scene," he said.

Police parties are searching for the Naxals who fled.