Exams 2021: Click here for latest timetables for Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown exam schedule was disrupted in India. Even this year with increasing coronavirus cases and the probability of second wave uncertainty is looming over exams. Although states have declared advisories, states have not cancelled the board exams.

In addition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE and several states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan have declared the timetable and dates for the class 10 and class 12 board exams which are slated to be held in 2021.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 theory examination dates have been revised, announced the board. The dates for CBSE Class 12 theory examinations have been changed from May 4 to June 11 to May 4 to June 14, 2021. Also, the board has released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Science exam paper has been postponed from May 15 to May 21. While, the Mathematics subject exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

While for the Class 12 Science stream, the Physics exam paper which was scheduled for May 13 has been postponed to June 8.

For the Class 12 Commerce stream, the exam date for Mathematics and Applied Mathematic paper has been revised and will be conducted on May 31.

In addition, for the Class 12 Arts stream, the exam for Geography Paper, which was earlier scheduled for June 2, will now be held on June 3.

In addition, the CBSE announced guidelines for the conduct of practical exams offline for Class 10 and 12 from March 1 to June 11, 2021. The board said, "Schools will conduct practical exams in two sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20 per batch. All Covid-19 SOPs and safety measures will be followed at all exam centres."

The revised schedule of CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory examinations is available at cbse.gov.in.

CISCE

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the revised ICSE, ISC Time Table 2021 on March 8, 2021.

The ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021.

Click here for the ISC 2021 revised timetable.

Click here for the ICSE 2021 revised timetable.

Maharashtra

This year, Class 12 HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and Class 10 SSC exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

The final exam timetable is available at https://mahahsscboard.org/.

The government has cancelled the practical exam for Class 10.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that TN Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 11 has been cancelled in the state for this year.

Chhattisgarh

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 from April 15 and to continue till May 1. Class 12 Board Exam 2021 would begin on May 3.

Uttarakhand

The dates of Uttarakhand board exams 2021 have been announced for students of Class 10 and 12. The exams will begin on May 4.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh

The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh confirmed.

Bihar

The Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) following strict security arrangements and Covid-19 protocols. The board has already announced the class 12 result and will announce class 10 result soon.

West Bengal

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold WB Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from June 1 to June 10, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct WB Class 12 Board Exam 2021 from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

Assam

Assam Board Class 10 board examinations would be conducted from May 11, 2021. The higher secondary or Class 12 examinations will be conducted by AHSEC from May 12, 2021. Results for AHSEC examinations would be declared between July 7 and 30.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from April 13, 2021.

The HPBOSE class 10 board exams 2021 will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm and HPBOSE class 12 board exams 2021 will be in the evening shift from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm, as per the official schedule.

Odisha

Odisha Government announced that the annual board examination for class 10 students will be held from May 3 to May 15, 2021, and, the result for the board exams shall be announced within 40-50 days. Class 12 board exam will begin on May 15.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday announced board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from May 10.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education will conduct RBSE Board Exams 2021 after May 6, 2021, and would end by May 29.

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board recently announced the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams. The exam will commence on April 24 and end on May 12. The board exams will start at 8 am and continue until 11.15 am. The second paper will start at 2 pm and continue till 5.15 pm.

Click here to download the date sheet.

Madhya Pradesh

The Class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.

Click here for the timetable for Class 10 and class 12 board exams.

Kerala

Kerala state government will hold Class 12 and 10 board exams 2021 from April 8, 2021, to April 30.

Karnataka

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from May 24, said S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister.

Class 10 board exams will start on June 21.

Punjab

The PSEB Class 10 examination will be held from April 9 to May 5, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on March 22 and end on April 27, 2021, for all streams. Click here for the date sheet.

Telangana

The Telangana Education Department will hold SSC /Class 10 exams from May 17, 2021, to May 26, 2021. While the Class 12 exam will begin on May 2, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)