India

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:35 PM IST

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to form his own political party, eyes BJP alliance

FPJ News Service
CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is no mood to hang his boots. Having been unceremoniously removed, he is showing more grit than his opponents would have anticipated.

On Tuesday, he announced that he would launch his own political outfit soon and hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP for the 2022 state election if the Centre rolls back the three farm laws.

"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet.

‘‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers' protest is resolved in their interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions,’’ he added.

On September 18, Amarinder resigned as the chief minister of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:35 PM IST
