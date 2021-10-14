'Ridiculous stories for cheap publicity': Capt Amarinder Singh slams Punjab minister Pargat Singh over BSF jurisdiction row

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed Pargat Singh, a minister in the new state cabinet and a close aide of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that his allegations surrounding the Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction row were "ridiculous stories for cheap publicity".

"This is the height of irresponsibility from a state minister. You and @sherryontopp are clearly birds of the same feather, with nothing better to do than cook up ridiculous stories for cheap publicity," Amarinder Singh said.

Earlier, Pargat Singh said the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF over a wide area in three states, including Punjab, is an attack on the federal structure of India.

On the issue of drugs being supplied from across the border as one of the reasons for the BSF's increased jurisdiction order, Pargat Singh said, "The Punjab Police, Chief Minister and Home Minister are competent enough to deal with the problem. I accept there are some black sheep who need to be identified."

Besides, he also slammed the BJP and Amarinder Singh, saying, "I've always said Captain is with BJP only. Earlier he went to Delhi to make delay in paddy procurement & now this..."

Pargat Singh also appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah "to not take Punjab in different directions for the 2022, 2024 elections". "We will not allow anyone to make Punjab communal," he added.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:11 PM IST