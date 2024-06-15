 Ex-Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Resigns As MLA After Winning Lok Sabha Elections From Haveri
His resignation was necessitated as he was elected from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday submitted his resignation as MLA from Shiggaon Assembly constituency. His resignation was necessitated as he was elected from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

Former CM Bommai's Performance In Maiden Lok Sabha Elections

In his maiden Lok Sabha election, Bommai registered a victory by a margin of 43,513 votes over his nearest rival. The BJP leadership chose Bommai as the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency after incumbent MP Shivakumar Udasi announced his decision to quit active politics.

article-image

Bommai secured 7,05,538 votes, while the Congress' Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath, son of former MLA GS Gaddadevarmath, secured 6,62,025 votes.

Bommai On His Son Receiving Party Ticket For Shiggaon By-Elections

Earlier, when asked about the possibility of his son receiving the party ticket for the Shiggaon by-election, Bommai deferred the decision to his party.

"The party will decide on the ticket issue. We must adhere to the party's decision. Whomever the party gives the ticket to, I will work sincerely for them," the BJP MP said.

