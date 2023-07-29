Ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane Says Foreign Involvement In Violence-Hit Manipur Can't Be Ruled Out

Former Indian Army Chief MM Naravane | Photo: PTI

Former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has emphasised the possibility of foreign agencies' involvement in the violence-hit state of Manipur, specifically pointing to the role of "Chinese aid to various insurgent groups" in the region. During a discussion on 'National Security Perspectives' at the India International Centre, General Naravane indirectly referred to China, underlining the importance of internal security and how instability not only in neighboring countries but also in border states like Manipur can impact overall national security.

The former army chief expressed his confidence in the government's efforts to restore peace in the restive state. He acknowledged the challenges faced by those in charge of taking necessary actions and advised against second-guessing their decisions.

General Naravane further expressed concern that instability negatively affects the country's "overall national security construct." He stated that those on the ground are aware of the best measures needed, and he did not rule out the involvement of foreign agencies, particularly Chinese support to insurgent groups, which has persisted for several years.

Additionally, General Naravane highlighted the possibility that certain entities might be benefiting from the ongoing violence in Manipur, leading to reluctance in restoring normalcy in the region. He suggested that this could be a reason for the continued violence despite the state and central government's efforts to quell it.

Notably, Manipur has been facing ethnic violence for nearly three months. In response to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and announced several measures to restore peace.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)