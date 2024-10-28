Evil! Man Brutally Beats Girlfriend After Smashing Her To The Ground At Crowded Petrol Pump In UP's Ghaziabad; VIDEO Surfaces

Man Assaults Girlfriend At Petrol Pump In Ghaziabad | X

Ghaziabad: A horrific video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a man is brutally thrashing his girlfriend at a petrol pump in full public view in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident hit the internet and has since gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is inhumanely beating the girl at the petrol pump and the onlookers have turned silent spectators and nobody dares to move forward and help the innocent woman.

There are reports that the incident occurred at petrol pump located in Arthala which falls under the Sahibabad Police Station area. The incident occurred after a dispute occurred between the man and his girlfriend while filling petrol in the bike. The argument escalated and a fierce fight erupted after which the man smashed the woman to the ground and punched, kicked her repeatedly.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक साहिबाबाद को आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) October 28, 2024

The video shows that the man is beating the woman in front of a crowd present at the petrol pump. However, no one intervened and tried to stop the man from hitting the woman. The onlookers filmed the incident on their mobile phones and made the video viral on social media. A woman was being horribly thrashed in front of them and they shamelessly witnessed the incident without even trying to confront the man for his evil act.

The reason behind the man thrashing the woman has not been ascertained yet, however, the police have took cognizance of the viral video and have assured of action against the accused. The police said, "Regarding the said matter, the Officer-in-Charge of Sahibabad has been instructed to undertake the necessary legal action."

There are reports that the police claimed that the man and the victim woman were in a relationship for the past five years and were living together. As per reports, when they reached the petrol pump to fill petrol in the bike, the man got a phone call from another woman after which an altercation occurred between them. There are also reports that the police have taken the accused into their custody and have initiated legal action against him.