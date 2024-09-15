Varanasi: Congress Woman Leader, Supporters Reach Man's House, Thrash Him Alleging He Gave Rape Threat; VIDEO Surfaces

Varanasi: Local Congress woman leader and her supporters thrashed man for making lewd comments against her on social media | X (Twitter)

Varanasi, September 15: A viral video on social media platform X (Twitter) showed a local Congress woman leader named Roshni Kushal Jiaswal and her supporters thrashing a man named Saffron Rajesh Singh at his residence for issuing "rape threats" and making lewd comments against her on social media. The incident took place in Varanasi in the locality falling under Lalpur-Pandeypur police station area and the video went viral on Sunday (September 15).

The woman leader and her supporters reached the house of Saffron Rajesh Singh and a fight broke out between the woman leader's supporters and the family of Rajesh Singh.

Video showed the Congress woman leader slapping the man as her supporters caught hold of him.

As the woman leader and her supporters thrashed Rajesh Singh, his wife and daughter tried to rescue him from the crowd. Video shows the man's family pleading with the crowd to let him go.

As his wife and daughter pleaded with the people thrashing Rajesh Singh, he managed to run and reach inside his residence. Meanwhile, people watched as the fight unfolded in the locality.

Woman Says Man Issued Rape Threats On Social Media For 4 Years

Another video showed the woman leader at the police station giving a byte to the media. The woman alleged that the man who was thrashed by her supporters and her had been threatening her with rape and making lewd comments against her on social media for over four years.

The local Congress woman leader added that the man kept commenting against her on social media and on multiple occasions posted against her saying "she should be made pregnant and raped."

The woman said that she couldn't tolerate the man commenting against her anymore and reached his house so that the man's wife and daughter get to know what kind of a person he is. She also said that her actions would prove to be "empowering" for other women as they will fight against such incidents too.