 'Eventually, Truth Emerges Victorious': Rahul Gandhi's Reaction After SC Stays His Conviction In Modi Defamation Case
"I also thank the people for their love and support," the Wayanad MP, whose membership of the parliament would be restored now, said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, hours after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in Modi surname defamation case on Friday, spoke to reporters and said that eventually, the truth emerges victorious.

"If not today, then tommorow. If not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow. But the truth eventually emerges victorious," the Gandhi scion said who had been earlier refused a relief in the case in sessions court and Gujarat High Court.

"I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support," the Wayanad MP, whose membership of the parliament would be restored now, said.

SC's relief to Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case. The Supreme Court while granting relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, said Supreme Court, paving the way for Rahul Gandhi to continue as Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad.

The Supreme Court also said that no reason was given by trial court judge for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.

SC questions quantum of punishment

During the hearing, the Supreme Court had said that it wants to know why maximum sentence was given. Had the judge given a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, then he (Rahul Gandhi) would not have been disqualified, observed the Supreme Court. Mahesh Jethmalani says Supreme Court had earlier cautioned Rahul Gandhi when he said Prime Minister was indicted by the top court in the Rafale case. There is no change in his conduct, he adds.

