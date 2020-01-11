'Even Jinnah's daughter didn't want Jinnah wali aazadi': Subramanian Swamy slams anti-CAA protesters

BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video claiming that the protesters chanted 'Hum lekar rahenge aazadi, Jinnah wali aazadi' at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The video went viral on social media, drawing flak from all corners for demanding 'Jinnah wali aazadi'. Now, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has hit out at the anti-CAA protesters in South Delhi for allegedly raising these slogans.

Swamy said that even Muhammad Ali Jinnah's daughter didn't want 'Jinnah wali aazadi'. "Tell Jinnah wali Azadi morons that the only child of Jinnah, his daughter, rejected Pakistan and chose India and settled down in Mumbai & married a Parsi. Her son and grand sons also live in Mumbai as industrialists," he wrote.