'Even if your kid dies, be proud you're a Hindu': Javed Akhtar slams Hindutva at CAA-NRC protest

Bollywood lyricist and an Urdu poet, Javed Akhtar’s speech at an anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest in Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media. Akhtar can be seen taking down the current Yogi-led Up government for its Hindutva agenda.
Javed Akhtar spoke with vigour at the stage, he talked about the division in minorities and majorities in India while both are being denied jobs and homes. Akhtar claimed that it is not only the minorities that are poor and go to bed with an empty stomach, a large part of the poor in India are also Hindus.
He said, “Is Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are placed horizontally, one will know that the rich form only a thin layer. The lower lakhs and crores of people are poor and most of them are Hindus”
He further said that unemployment and poverty are not only among the minorities. He claimed that almost 10 crore Indians sleep hungry and most of them are Hindus. He said that this information is being hidden from the majority.
He further attacked the government while directly addressing the people, he said, “You are being told not to think about unemployment, about poverty, about health issues, about education. All you should think about is that you are a Hindu. Be proud you are a Hindu”
He added, “Die of hunger but remain proud, even if your kid dies, remain proud, even if your wife dies, remain proud.”
Akhtar gathered a room full of applaud with his speech of truth. He can be further heard saying in the video, “We won’t give you homes, education, health facilities, but we will give you pride! Keep it with you.”
Akthar is one of the few artists in the Hindi film industry who is known to speak his mind. He has frequently criticized the ruling Narendra Modi-led government and its policies as well.
