'Even if your kid dies, be proud you're a Hindu': Javed Akhtar slams Hindutva at CAA-NRC protest

He further said that unemployment and poverty are not only among the minorities. He claimed that almost 10 crore Indians sleep hungry and most of them are Hindus. He said that this information is being hidden from the majority.

He further attacked the government while directly addressing the people, he said, “You are being told not to think about unemployment, about poverty, about health issues, about education. All you should think about is that you are a Hindu. Be proud you are a Hindu”

He added, “Die of hunger but remain proud, even if your kid dies, remain proud, even if your wife dies, remain proud.”

Akhtar gathered a room full of applaud with his speech of truth. He can be further heard saying in the video, “We won’t give you homes, education, health facilities, but we will give you pride! Keep it with you.”

Akthar is one of the few artists in the Hindi film industry who is known to speak his mind. He has frequently criticized the ruling Narendra Modi-led government and its policies as well.