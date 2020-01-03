'Kitna bakwas karte ho': Anurag Kashyap asks PM Modi to 'stay silent instead of speaking nonsense'

Anurag Kashyap, the Bollywood celeb holding the flag against the Modi-led BJP government has struck again. Kashyap has been fearlessly vocal in criticising the current central government and the Prime Minister for not listening to what the citizens want. The criticism had started amid the nation-wide Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.
Kahsyap took to Twitter last night to slam PM Modi on his recent tweet.
Yesterday, PM Modi had tweeted,
“ये आकांक्षा नए भारत की है।
ये आकांक्षा युवा सपनों की है।
ये आकांक्षा देश की बहनों-बेटियों की है।
ये आकांक्षा देश के गरीब, दलित, वंचित, पीड़ित, पिछड़े, आदिवासियों की है।
ये आकांक्षा क्या है?
भारत को समृद्ध, सक्षम और सर्वहितकारी विश्वशक्ति के रूप में देखने की है”
In response to the tweet, Kashyap accused the PM of speaking nonsense, he said, “कितना बकवास करते हो सर जी। कुछ भी बोलते हो , जो बोलते हो खुद कभी सुनते हो?”
He further said that the the the PM does not listen to the youth, the women of the country are being attacked by BJP men themselves, the poor, underprivileged and Dalits are invisible to to the PM. He also said that the Adanis have taken over the rights of Adivasis.
Kashyap’s tweet read, “कितना बकवास करते हो सर जी। कुछ भी बोलते हो , जो बोलते हो खुद कभी सुनते हो ? ना तो युवा को सुनते हो , बहन बेटियों को तो भाजपा के ही आपके ही परम दोस्तों खतम ने कर रखा है , गरीब , वंचित , पीड़ित , दलित तो आपको दिखते ही नहीं , आदिवासियों पर तो अदानी चढ़ के बैठा है । बकवास छोड़ो।”
Kashyap tweeted a second tweet to complete his rant against the Prime Minister. He said that the people of India can now see through the PM’s nonsense. He accused Modi of being unaware of what’s happening in the country. He also suggested the PM to stay away from people who will never criticise him and only agree to everything he says. His last advice for the PM was to stay silent instead of talking unnecessary nonsense.
Kashyap’s last tweet read, “लोगों को अभी दिखता है की आप सिर्फ़ बकवास करते हो । आप को तो हवा भी नहीं कि क्या हो रहा है । चमचों से बच के जरा। और फ़ालतू random बकवास से अच्छा है शांत रहो।”
