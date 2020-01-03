'Kitna bakwas karte ho': Anurag Kashyap asks PM Modi to 'stay silent instead of speaking nonsense'

Anurag Kashyap, the Bollywood celeb holding the flag against the Modi-led BJP government has struck again. Kashyap has been fearlessly vocal in criticising the current central government and the Prime Minister for not listening to what the citizens want. The criticism had started amid the nation-wide Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

Kahsyap took to Twitter last night to slam PM Modi on his recent tweet.

Yesterday, PM Modi had tweeted,

“ये आकांक्षा नए भारत की है।

ये आकांक्षा युवा सपनों की है।

ये आकांक्षा देश की बहनों-बेटियों की है।

ये आकांक्षा देश के गरीब, दलित, वंचित, पीड़ित, पिछड़े, आदिवासियों की है।

ये आकांक्षा क्या है?

भारत को समृद्ध, सक्षम और सर्वहितकारी विश्वशक्ति के रूप में देखने की है”

In response to the tweet, Kashyap accused the PM of speaking nonsense, he said, “कितना बकवास करते हो सर जी। कुछ भी बोलते हो , जो बोलते हो खुद कभी सुनते हो?”