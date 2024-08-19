 'Ensure Safety & Respect For Women In Our Society,' Says President Droupadi Murmu While Extending Greetings On Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings.

President Murmu said the festival instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters."

She also urged the citizens to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in society.

"I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society," the post further reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

About The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday, August 19 this year. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

