 Festival Symbolizing Immense Love Between Brother & Sister: PM Modi Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings
Festival Symbolizing Immense Love Between Brother & Sister: PM Modi Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends His Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda Extends His Greetings On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that the Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unbreakable love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity," Nadda posted on X.

About The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

