 J&K: Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Uri By Tying Rakhi To Indian Army Personnel Serving On Line Of Control; Video
J&K: Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Uri By Tying Rakhi To Indian Army Personnel Serving On Line Of Control; Video

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Baramulla: Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women tied Rakhi to Indian army personnel in the Soni Village along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Women called the soldiers their brothers and showed gratitude towards them for protecting the borders. In return, the soldiers pledge to protect and safeguard the residents from any harm.

Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit's Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
Seerat Bano, a local woman, said, "We sisters have tied Rakhi to our brother for protecting us across the borders."

About The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Nazir Ahmad, another local villager highlighted the significance of the Raksha Bandhan and described it as a festival of peace and harmony.

"This festival gives the message of peace and brotherhood. We live on the border and we stand by our Indian army who protect us. This festival represents the same brotherhood," he said.

article-image

Earlier on August 17, schoolgirls near the Akhnoor border in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Rakashabandan by tying Rakhi to army personnel.

The Hindu festival was celebrated with joy as school girls tied Rakhi, applied Tilak, and offered sweets to the army personnel.

PM Modi Extends His Greetings On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Earlier today PM Narendra Modi also wished the country on the occasion, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life."

article-image

Rakhi symbolizes a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

