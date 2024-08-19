J&K: Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Uri By Tying Rakhi To Indian Army Personnel Serving On Line Of Control; Video

Baramulla: Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women tied Rakhi to Indian army personnel in the Soni Village along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Women called the soldiers their brothers and showed gratitude towards them for protecting the borders. In return, the soldiers pledge to protect and safeguard the residents from any harm.

#WATCH | On the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan', locals tie 'Rakhi' and offer sweets to Army personnel in Soni village along LoC in the Uri sector of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/FH6MO8Lj2E — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

Seerat Bano, a local woman, said, "We sisters have tied Rakhi to our brother for protecting us across the borders."

About The Festival Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Nazir Ahmad, another local villager highlighted the significance of the Raksha Bandhan and described it as a festival of peace and harmony.

"This festival gives the message of peace and brotherhood. We live on the border and we stand by our Indian army who protect us. This festival represents the same brotherhood," he said.

Earlier on August 17, schoolgirls near the Akhnoor border in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Rakashabandan by tying Rakhi to army personnel.

The Hindu festival was celebrated with joy as school girls tied Rakhi, applied Tilak, and offered sweets to the army personnel.

PM Modi Extends His Greetings On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

Earlier today PM Narendra Modi also wished the country on the occasion, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life."

Rakhi symbolizes a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.