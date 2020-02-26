'Ensure safe passage for injured': Delhi HC raps Delhi Police in late-night order

In an emergency midnight hearing, Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on Wednesday at 12:30 am on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to make sure this. The Bench has directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage for the injured by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment.