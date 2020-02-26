'Ensure safe passage for injured': Delhi HC raps Delhi Police in late-night order

In an emergency midnight hearing, Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.
The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on Wednesday at 12:30 am on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to make sure this. The Bench has directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage for the injured by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment.
The court has directed the Delhi Police to file compliance report, including information about the injured people and the treatment offered to them. Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi had claimed at least 17 lives till Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.
After overnight incidents of arson, tension smouldered within the capital and because the day progressed streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)