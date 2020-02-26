Internet services to remain suspended in Aligarh till today midnight: Manoj Rajput on Delhi violence

Aligarh: Internet services will remain suspended in Aligarh till midnight on Wednesday following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, authorities said.

"The internet service in Aligarh will remain suspended till midnight of February 26," Manoj Rajput, District Manager, told ANI on Tuesday.

On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, said District Magistrate (DM), Chandrabhushan Singh.