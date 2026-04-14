End Of An Era: Nitish Kumar To Step Down As Bihar CM Today As BJP Eyes Chief Minister's Chair | IANS

Patna: Bihar finds itself on the cusp of a new political epoch on Tuesday when Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, is slated to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in the province.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, is expected to tender his resignation shortly after the last meeting of his cabinet, which is scheduled at 11 am.

"It is a constitutional requirement. The chief minister informs his colleagues about his decision to dissolve the cabinet before meeting the governor," said Dilip Jaiswal, a senior BJP leader who is also a minister in the outgoing government.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will thereafter elect its legislature party leader. The meeting of the legislature party is scheduled to be held at the BJP office here around 3 pm.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Choudhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board has named central observer for the legislature party leader’s election, is expected to fly down for the purpose.

The 202-strong NDA also includes 85 MLAs of the JD(U), besides 19 of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively. In addition, there are five MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

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All the NDA legislators are scheduled to meet at the Central Hall of the state assembly at 4 pm. After a formal declaration of support from all constituents, the governor would be approached for the formation of a new government.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state BJP president who holds the Home portfolio in the outgoing government, is being seen as a front-runner among those whose names are doing the rounds for the top job.

However, BJP insiders admit that the possibility of a “surprise”, at the instance of the party’s central leadership, as was recently seen in Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders, who are trying to come to terms with the imminent loss of political clout, hope that despite stepping down as chief minister, Kumar will continue to pull some strings.

"Nitish Kumar ji will spend most of his time in Bihar. He will be in Delhi only while the Parliament session is on. The new government will be formed with his consent, and it will work under his guidance," said JD(U) leader Zama Khan, the minister for minority affairs in the outgoing state government.

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He also said that the party hoped that Kumar’s only son Nishant, who had joined the JD(U) a month ago, would be considered for "an important role" in the new government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)