Bihar Set For New BJP-Led NDA Government On April 15 As Nitish Kumar Likely To Step Down As CM

A new BJP-led NDA government is expected to be sworn in Bihar on April 15 as chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to step down from his post a day before. Nitish, who is also the JD (U) president, had taken oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday. | File Pic

Patna: A new BJP-led NDA government is expected to be sworn in Bihar on April 15 as chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to step down from his post a day before. Nitish, who is also the JD (U) president, had taken oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Cabinet meeting and leadership selection

Sources said that Bihar cabinet`s last meeting under the chairmanship of Nitish would be held on April 14. Later, a meeting of the legislators from NDA`s all constituents in Bihar would be held in selecting a new leader. It is expected that BJP will appoint central observers to guide the legislature party in selecting a new leader. Later, Nitish would submit his resignation letter to the governor, and subsequently NDA would stake claim to form a new government. A new NDA government to be headed by a BJP chief minister is expected to be sworn in on April 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah may not be able to participate in the swearing in ceremony due to their pressing engagement in the West Bengal assembly election.

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Speculation over successor

Meanwhile, Bihar SC/ST welfare minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan met Nitish on Saturday evening, triggering speculation whether he would be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

On the other hand, Nitish on Saturday started vacating CM residence at 1, Anne Marg. Sources said that Nitish’s belongings were being shifted out of the official chief ministerial residence at Patna's 1 Anne Marg to another government bungalow located on the 7 Circular Road. Although he is expected to fully vacate the 1 Anne Marg residence only after stepping down from the post of chief minister.

Sources said that the bungalow at 7 Circular Road had already been prepared for his arrival. In the past too, 7 Circular Road was Kumar`s residential address on multiple occasions in the past as well. For instance, he stayed at the house in 2014, when Jitan Ram Manjhi became chief minister. During the maintenance work at 1, Anne Marg, he had temporarily moved to the 7 Circular Road house.