'Will Enhance Dignity Of Parliament': PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As RS MP

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Nitish Kumar ji is one of the most experienced leaders in the country. His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere. He has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar. It will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister. I am fully confident that his long political experience will further enhance the dignity of Parliament. Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term," he added.

Earlier in the day, JDU leader Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. He is expected to resign as Chief Minister of Bihar in the near future.

Speaking to the media, JDU leader Vijay Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar will resign as Chief Minister in two to three days.

Read Also Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10

"The entire NDA is standing together. BJP leaders and leaders of other constituent parties are saying that the work Nitish Kumar has done in Bihar for 20 years will be carried forward. The heights Bihar has achieved under the Nitish model will guide us as we move ahead," he said.

Speaking about Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, he added, "Nishant Kumar has already joined the party and will play an active role in it."