Bihar Power Shift: Union Minister Of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Oversee Election Of New BJP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s central leadership has appointed Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the election of the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Bihar. The elected leader will be the party's chief ministerial face in the state.

Notably, Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the Bihar CM’s post to pave the way for the formation of a BJP-led government. Kumar recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Under the supervision of Chouhan, the Bihar BJP MLAs will elect their leader, who will subsequently be sworn in as the next chief minister of the state.

BJP’s central leadership has appointed union minister for agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer to oversee the election process meant to elect Leader of BJP MLA squad in Bihar. The elected leader will be the CM face of BJP in Bihar.

Read Also Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan To Oversee BJP Legislature Party Leader Election In Bihar

Notably, Nitish Kumar is all set to resign from Bihar CM post to pave the way for formationa of BJP led government. It was recently that Nitish Kumar took the oath as Rajya Sabha member.

Under the watchful eyes of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bihar BJP MLA squad will elect its leader who will be later sworn in as next CM of the state.