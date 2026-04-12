Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan To Oversee BJP Legislature Party Leader Election In Bihar

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan as the central observer to oversee the election of the party’s legislature party leader in Bihar, a move seen as a key step toward the formation of a BJP-led government in the state.

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According to a press release issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party’s parliamentary board has formally approved Chauhan’s appointment. He has been tasked with supervising the entire process of electing the BJP Legislature Party leader in Bihar. Party leaders expressed confidence in his organisational experience and leadership skills, citing his long administrative and political background.

The development has triggered intense political activity in Bihar, with growing speculation over who will be chosen as the BJP Legislature Party leader, a position widely expected to lead to the Chief Minister’s post if the party forms the government.

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Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to chair his final Council of Ministers meeting on April 14 in Patna. Nitish Kumar recently took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10 and is expected to step down as Chief Minister in the coming days, paving the way for a new leadership arrangement in the state.

Political observers believe that the appointment of Chauhan as observer signals the BJP’s readiness to move swiftly in selecting its legislative leader, a decision that could significantly shape Bihar’s political landscape in the near future.