e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEncounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,” a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

Read Also
G-20 'Think 20' discusses environment, social disparity in Bhopal
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Netaji, Hegdewar bonded well, says RSS leader

Netaji, Hegdewar bonded well, says RSS leader

Passive euthanasia in India: Over 4 years after judgement on ‘Living Will’, SC to modify...

Passive euthanasia in India: Over 4 years after judgement on ‘Living Will’, SC to modify...

Joshimath: Technical survey of buildings begins

Joshimath: Technical survey of buildings begins

In sinking Joshimath, chorus of 'NTPC go back' grows louder

In sinking Joshimath, chorus of 'NTPC go back' grows louder