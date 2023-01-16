G-20 'Think 20' discusses environment, social disparity in Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding discussion with foreign delegates at Think 20 meeting under G-20 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Monday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Environment, economic and social disparity, climate, use of natural resources for society were among the subjects which were taken up for discussion on the very first day of the 'Think 20' meeting held under the aegis of G20 in the state capital on Monday.

Dr Mario Pezzini, former Director of the OECD Development Centre, Paris, speaking of the problems in different countries stressed on the need for social transformation. He was addressing the first plenary session on “Life, Value and Development Transformation”.

Presiding over the session, President of First India Foundation and former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog Dr Rajeev Kumar said, “not deviating from the values, we have to walk towards the path of development”.

Center for Professional Ethics UCLan, United Kingdom and Director of the School of Law, UCLon, Cyprus Director Prof. Doris Shcroeder shed light on the challenges being faced by G-20.

Professor Riatu Qibthiyyah, Director of the Institute of Economic and Social Research, University of Indonesia, said that India has got a better opportunity to share the innovations being done in the country with the world.

Lead Chair Professor Li Xiaoyan, Agricultural University of China stressed on the need to address the growing disparity between rural and urban areas.

Dr Iqbal Singh Sewiya, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) Singapore said the industrial revolution has changed the world. Research should be done with a view to develop systems using technology with life values to bring about transformation.

International Children's Fund (UNICEF) South Asia Regional Director George Laryea Adjei said that the use of technology will bring new ideas towards conducting environmental and welfare work. G-20 Chief co-ordinator of the Government of India Harshvardhan Shringla said that he was happy to see the smart and clean city Bhopal. India's presidency in G-20 will prove to be important.

Earlier during the inauguration session, Asian Development Bank Japan CEO Tetsushi said that India's concern for the environment and the outline of this programme was commendable.