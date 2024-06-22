Eminent Kannada Litterateur Kamala Hampana Passes Away At 88

Bengaluru: Eminent Kannada litterateur 'Nadoja' Kamala Hampana passed away at her Rajaji Nagar residence here on Saturday due to age-related diseases, family members said. Hampana was 88. She is survived by her husband and three children.

About Kamala Hampana

Born on October 28, 1935, in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, the literatteur has authored many books. She started her career as a teacher and gradually made a name in the field of literature.

Hampana was conferred with various awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Aademy Award, Daana Chintamani Attimabbe Award, and the Rajyotsava award from the Karnataka Government.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Offers His Condolences

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by her death.

"Kamala Hampana, who was also popular for research and teaching along with literary work, was a gentle soul who wished good for all," Siddaramaiah said in his post on 'X'.

Several political leaders in the state expressed their sorrow over Hampana's demise.