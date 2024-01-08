Embarrassment For BJP As Newly Appointed Rajasthan Minister Loses Karanpur Bypoll Against Cong Candidate

Surendra Pal Singh TT |

In an embarrassing development for the Rajasthan BJP, newly appointed cabinet minister Surendra Pal Singh faced defeat in the Karanpur assembly seat election, losing to his Congress opponent Rupinder Singh Koonar. Singh, also known as TT, had previously been included in the Rajasthan ministry following the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, securing 115 of the 199 seats contested. The opposition had vehemently protested Singh's inclusion in the cabinet without him being elected in assembly polls.

Election was delayed due to Cong candidate's demise

The election for this seat was delayed following the passing of the Congress candidate and the incumbent MLA, Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Subsequently, the Congress nominated Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, as their candidate for the seat.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after the Congress' victory in the Karanpur seat, took to Twitter to congratulate the party's candidate.



"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur. This victory is dedicated to the public service done by late Gurmeet Singh Konnar," Gehlot wrote on X.

"The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections," he added.

श्रीकरणपुर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री रुपिन्दर सिंह कुन्नर को जीत की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह जीत स्व. गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर के जनसेवा कार्यों को समर्पित है।



श्रीकरणपुर की जनता ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अभिमान को हराया है। चुनाव के बीच प्रत्याशी को मंत्री बनाकर आचार संहिता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 8, 2024

Congress' power not reduced despite assembly polls loss: Gehlot

Gehlot emphasised that the outcome in Karanpur demonstrates that the Congress's influence remains strong, even after the setback in the Assembly polls, and he anticipates this strength will be evident in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This has shown that our (Congress) power has not reduced despite losing the (Assembly) polls, and this will be visible in the (2024) Parliamentary elections," he said.