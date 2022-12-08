Election Results 2022: Modi magic works again in Gujarat, BJP gearing up to break Madhavsinh Solanki's 1985 record

Elections Results 2022: Modi magic works again in Gujarat, BJP gearing up to break Madhavsinh Solanki's 1985 record | PTI

The BJP has already surpassed its highest-ever threshold of 126 seats and is closing in on the 150-seat mark in Gujarat, which has a total of 182 seats. The BJP continues to maintain its strong hold in the state.

Under the direction of the then-chief minister, Narendra Modi, the BJP had won 127 seats in the elections for Gujarat in 2002. Since 1995, the BJP has never lost an assembly election in the state.

In 1985, the Congress government, led by Madhav Singh Solanki, created a record by securing 149 seats in Gujarat. The BJP, despite its stronghold in the state, has never managed to break Solanki's record.

This time around, during the election campaign the BJP had set a target to break all previous records. In each meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters to vote for the BJP and break all old records.

And if the early trends continue, the BJP will be able to break the magic number and surpass all the earlier records. It may possibly surpass Madhavsinh Solanki's magic number of 149 seats won by Congress in the Gujarat elections in 1985 under his leadership.

Event the Union Home Minister had earlier said that the party will break all the earlier records. “BJP is going to break all its records in Gujarat whether it is of winning maximum seats or or getting maximum votes. And a government will be formed under the leadership of Nanredrabhai and Bhupendrabhai."

AAP aimed to breach BJP's Gujarat bastion

Aiming to breach the BJP's Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat.

During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, as the sole challengers of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively.