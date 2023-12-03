Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Strong Rooms Opened

With the Assembly results being viewed as a semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, all eyes will be on the battle between the Congress and the BJP as results begin to trickle in after 8 am in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan.
Counting Of Votes Begin
The counting of votes has begun in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan. A strong room in Indore is unlocked in the presence of counting officials.
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase.
With BJP has had a stronghold for the last twenty years in Madhya Pradesh, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018. Interestingly, though, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been a four-time Chief Minister, has not been officially declared as the candidate for the top post in 2023.