 Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Strong Rooms Opened
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Strong Rooms Opened

Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Strong Rooms Opened

The counting of votes has begun in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan. A strong room in Indore is unlocked in the presence of counting officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
Strong Rooms Opened |

With the Assembly results being viewed as a semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, all eyes will be on the battle between the Congress and the BJP as results begin to trickle in after 8 am in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Counting Of Votes Begin

The counting of votes has begun in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.  A strong room in Indore is unlocked in the presence of counting officials.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase.

With BJP has had a stronghold for the last twenty years in Madhya Pradesh, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018. Interestingly, though, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been a four-time Chief Minister, has not been officially declared as the candidate for the top post in 2023.

Read Also
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP Surges Ahead In Chhattisgarh With 47 Leads, Congress On...

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP Surges Ahead In Chhattisgarh With 47 Leads, Congress On...

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress Crosses Majority Mark, Leading In 70 Seats,...

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress Crosses Majority Mark, Leading In 70 Seats,...

Telangana Elections 2023: Supporters Gather Outside Revanth’s House In Anticipation Of A Big Win

Telangana Elections 2023: Supporters Gather Outside Revanth’s House In Anticipation Of A Big Win

VIDEO: Dubai-Delhi Air India Passengers Leave Domestic Airport Without Immigration Check

VIDEO: Dubai-Delhi Air India Passengers Leave Domestic Airport Without Immigration Check

Telangana Election Results 2023: Congress Brings In Buses At Taj Krishna Hotel In Hyderabad; 'Not...

Telangana Election Results 2023: Congress Brings In Buses At Taj Krishna Hotel In Hyderabad; 'Not...