Election Results 2022: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday, Amit Shah, Modi to attend

Gandhinagar: As the BJP draws closer to a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, celebrations broke out in Gandhinagar. On December 12, at 2 pm, Bhupendra Patel will take the oath as Gujarat's chief executive. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi will both be present for the oath-taking.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.

“Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony,” CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP’s majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.

The BJP is leading on 150 seats while the party has won five seats so far, according to the latest data by the Election Commission till 1.05 pm.

The party workers played musical instruments and danced to celebrate the nearing victory. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil exchanged sweets while celebrating the party's victory.

BJP is on a record breaking streak

The BJP has already surpassed its highest-ever threshold of 126 seats and is closing in on the 150-seat mark in Gujarat, which has a total of 182 seats. The BJP continues to maintain its strong hold in the state.

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.