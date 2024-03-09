Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Arun Goel | File pic

In a surprising development just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Arun Goel, the Election Commissioner, has tendered his resignation, and President Droupadi Murmu has accepted it. With Goel's departure, the Election Commission of India now faces a vacancy, leaving only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the helm.

The resignation of Arun Goel, a retired IAS officer, was officially acknowledged by the Law ministry in a gazette notification. The reason of his resignation is not known yet.

President accepts the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March 2024: Ministry of Law & Justice pic.twitter.com/88tuyXm4uP — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Who is Arun Goel?

Goel's journey with the Election Commission began on November 19, 2022 when he was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India. Having opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, the same year, Goel's swift transition saw him assume the role of Chief Election Commissioner within 24 hours, filling a position that had been vacant for over six months since that May. His term as CEC officially commenced on November 21.

Arun Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer from the Punjab cadre, marked his entry into the role of Election Commissioner after a distinguished career. Having taken voluntary retirement on November 18, he was slated to retire on December 31, 2022, upon reaching 60 years of age.

Before his appointment as India's Election Commissioner, Goel served as the heavy industries secretary and held positions in the Union Culture ministry.