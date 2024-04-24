Election Commission Joins The 'Look Between Letters' Trend; Urges 'U' to Vote

The Election Commission joins the H and L trend. | Representative Image

In the world of advanced communications, social media plays a vital role for connectivity. Trends on social media are often memes in the form of images or videos that go viral. If you are puzzling over the new trend and trying to wrap around it, don't worry; we have got you covered.

There is a viral trend on social media where people are looking between the H and L keys on their keyboards. This trend has been followed by many social media accounts of popular trendsetters like Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit with creative versions of it.

What does the trend really mean?

The trend is to look between the letters mentioned in the meme to make a complete sense of the caption, like, for example, 'Look between H and L on your keyboard' wants you to read J and K on your keyboard, slang for 'Just kidding'.

The Election Commission of India has hopped on the trend via their official X (previously Twitter) handle to encourage the young population to participate in the upcoming 2024 elections with a fun approach.

Check out Election Commission's tweet below

"Guessed it right!! It's 'U'

Our #Voters Go out and vote because #YouAreTheOne

#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024

#GeneralElections2024 #LokSabhaElections2024"

Where did it began?

According to an article by Indy.100, the meme originates from a meme posted on 4chan, an image-based anonymous site. The image of a K-ON character with the caption, "Look between T and O on your key bored" noting the letters Y,U and I making it 'YUI' which is the name of the anime character in the image who plays the role of a little girl in the anime series about girls who form a band through their high school's music club.

The meme was reposted by a X user @KeionDaisuki_01 reposted this to show how the trend started.

It has since become a rollercoaster of memes where the letters, phrases are used to make memes in relative contexts making it a viral trend on social media platforms.