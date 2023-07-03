What If Social Media Closed Every Evening?: Relatable Question Trends On Instagram, Netizens Can't Stop Commenting | Instagram

In case you're someone who keeps scrolling their phone or chatting under the blanket when it's midnight, then this question doing the rounds on the internet will leave you a little worried. Netizens are talking about how it would be if social media closed every evening similar to a shop in your town or city.

An Instagram post that reads "What if social media closed every day at 6 pm like a shop" has gone viral; and people can't stop expressing their thoughts on it.

This post made people wonder how different things would be if social media opened and shut similar to a shop that has no 24X7 service. We know that the question has left you thinking as well...

The comments section saw several reactions and here's what it said. A user pointed out that it would be a healthy practice to do so, while another noted that people might get engaged in other media alternatives to spend time such as the television or any other. "Life would have been heaven. It will be peaceful," wrote netizens while responding to the mind-blogging question.

