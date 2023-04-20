 This NGL post about 'Idli with Misal' is viral; netizens react
This NGL post about 'Idli with Misal' is viral; netizens react

What's the weirdest food combo you have ever tried?

Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
This NGL post about 'Idli with Misal' is viral; netizens react | Twitter

Love South Indian cuisine? You may have tried idlis with sambar, chutney, or even the authentic milgaipudi, but how about tasting it along with misal? The Maharashtrian dish 'Misal pav' in a way saw a fusion when a foodie dipped some idlis there.

"Idli hits better with Misal," read a tweet by Aditi, a social media influencer who claims to be the CEO of Virat Kohli IT cell. Sharing the picture from her food plate, she called the tweet an 'NGL' post (Not gonna lie). "Seriously tasted awesome," she added. Her tweet has gone viral and attracted several reactions from netizens.

In a matter of 24 hours since April 19, the post gathered over 30K views and hundreds of likes on the microblogging site. Twitter users couldn't resist reacting to the food fusion. The internet saw a mixed response to having idlis with misal.

