Either Centre no longer respect RSS' views, or they don't believe there is an issue in J&K: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at the central government and said that either they no longer respect RSS' views or they don't believe that there is an issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Her statement comes after Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh's Arun Kumar in a statement said, "Attempts are being made to create unnecessary controversy over some remarks by Mohan Bhagwat in his speech at a programme in Delhi. Highlighting the importance of resolving all issues in the society through cordial dialogue he had called upon everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation. As far as RSS is concerned, it has spelled its stand many times that it completely stands for reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and economically backward."

Referring to his statement, Priyanka tweeted, "So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue? I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting." Speaking at the event, Bhagwat had said that there should be conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it. The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticised Bhagwat's remarks claiming that it exposed the "anti-Dalit-backward face" of the RSS and the BJP.