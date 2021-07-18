Eight dead as car falls into gorge in Nandurbar; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief and condoled deaths of those who died in a car accident in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra on after it in fell into a gorge. Apart from condoling the deaths, the PM announced Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

In a tweet the PM wrote, "Tragic news from Nandurbar, Maharashtra. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in an accident. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured."