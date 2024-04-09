Eid-ul-Fitr: Is It On April 10 Or 11? Here's What Muslim Body Chief Says

Representative image |

The head of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, has stated that the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, depends on the lunar observation.

The festival is set to take place on Wednesday, April 10, if the Moon is visible on Tuesday evening; if not, the festivities will be moved to Thursday, April 11.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion that concludes the month-long fast of Ramadan, observed from dawn to dusk by Muslims around the globe. This observance is aligned with the Islamic lunar calendar, which relies on the physical sighting of the Moon to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan.

Maulana Mahali further urged the faithful to engage in prayers at their local Eidgahs if the Moon is sighted, emphasising the importance of supporting those in need during this time. He also advised against the practice of praying on streets, instead encouraging prayers for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

Reports on April 8 indicated that the Shawwal Moon was not sighted in several countries across the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar. These nations, which hold significant religious influence due to their Islamic heritage sites, subsequently declared that Eid-ul-Fitr would begin on Wednesday after a full 30 days of fasting, a deviation from the typical 29 days.

Saudi Arabia's official announcement confirmed that Ramadan would end on Tuesday, with Eid-ul-Fitr starting the following day, a declaration mirrored by the UAE and Qatar. This period of Ramadan is a deeply spiritual time for Muslims, dedicated to prayer, reflection, and community, culminating in the vibrant celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, surrounded by family and communal prayers.