Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders extend greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders extended greetings to the people on ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.

"Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to the distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society," President Ram Nath Kovind Kovind said.

President Kovind further added, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, #EidUlFitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty," he tweeted.

"I hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love and mutual respect. May the pious and noble ideals associated with #EidUlFitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony & happiness," he said in another tweet.

PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr and wished for “togetherness and brotherhood in the society”, along with “health and prosperity.”

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr .

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious festival usher in the spirit of love, and unite us all in the bond of brotherhood and harmony", Gandhi tweeted.

"Tomorrow, the festival of Eid will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Eid Mubarak to all of you", Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also extended his well wishes to the people.

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing a blessed Eid to those already celebrating today & those in India who will mark the auspicious occasion tomorrow", Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished people.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:41 AM IST