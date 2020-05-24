Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Wishes, greetings, messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Paying their respect to Allah for bestowing them with strength and endurance during the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid. But Eid celebrations this year have been interrupted by the crisis created by the ongoing pandemic, and social distancing will not only come in the way of praying and gatherings at mosques, but will also hinder endearments and greetings this month. With that being said, here are some virtual greetings you can share with your loved ones via social media.
Wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgive your transgressions. Eid Mubarak!
*Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.
May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Eid Mubarak!
May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!
My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!
May the magic of this Eid ul-Fitr bring lots of happiness in your life, may you celebrate it with all your close friends and family, and may your heart be filled with love and joy! Eid Mubarak!
May the blessings of Allah fill your life with pleasure, and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak!
I wish Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always. Eid Mubarak!
I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Eid. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions, and ease the suffering of all around the globe. Eid Mubarak!
A special prayer for you, may Allah’s blessings and divine be with you. Eid Mubarak!
On the joyous occasion of Eid ul-Fitr sending across my warm heartfelt wishes. Eid Mubarak!
Eid means:E – Embrace with open heartI – Inspire with impressive attitudeD – Distribute pleasure to allEid Mubarak!
As Allah waters his creation, may he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones. Eid Mubarak!
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)